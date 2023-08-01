WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery Tuesday morning wreck closed part of Interstate 85 in Warren County near the Virginia border.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to the wreck at 8:50 a.m. Troopers told CBS 17 that the wreck involved two tractor-trailers that had both “burned up.”

Troopers said there weren’t any injuries.

The southbound part of the interstate is closed two miles after Exit 233 which is U.S. 401.

Motorists should take that exit. U.S. 401 then becomes U.S. 1. Then take State Route 1237, Manson Drewry Road, and follow that until you reaccess I-85.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the incident should be cleared by 6 p.m. The agency initially gave a 3 p.m. clearance.