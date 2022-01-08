Fight erupts between 50 people at Carrboro High School basketball game, evacuating gym

Basketballs being dribbled. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight that broke out during a Carrboro High School basketball game involving approximately 50 people called on authorities to evacuate the gym Friday night, the local police department confirmed Saturday morning.

Carrboro Chief of Police Chris Atack said a fight broke out while Carrboro was playing a team from Oxford, and as a result of the initial incident, and continued actions from nearly 50 people throughout the crowds in the gym, authorities needed to evacuate and clear the gym.

“Last night at Carrboro High School, a fight erupted involving what is estimated at approximately 50 people,” Atack said in an email to CBS 17. “As a result of an initial incident and the continued actions of members of the crowd, the gym was cleared. There were no arrests or known injuries.”

Atack also said the event remains under investigation.

He did not say if the game would be resumed or made up at a later date.