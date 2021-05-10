Fight leads to shooting outside Walmart in Harnett County

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old man was shot during a fight on Sunday outside of a Walmart in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the Walmart located at 2800 Highway 87 in Cameron just after 3 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies learned the shooting victim ran to a nearby restaurant, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Witnesses told deputies the victim got into a fight with another man outside the Walmart when the shot was fired, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.