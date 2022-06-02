HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The fourth and final suspect in a Henderson gas station shootout from May 28 was arrested Thursday, police said.

Detectives with the Henderson Police Department took Jaymon Gibson into custody while in Durham on Thursday.

Police said a corresponding search warrant served revealed the AR style pistol used at the shooting scene at the 601 W. Andrews Avenue gas station was found at Gibson’s residence.

Videos taken Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the gas station show a man with a long gun in his pants getting out of a white sedan parked at a pump.

As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out.

The man pulls out his gun and opens fire towards W. Andrews Avenue as a dark-colored SUV speeds away and windows of the business shatter.

A second gunman gets out of the white sedan and opens fire as well. Both backed away toward the side of the business.

As of Tuesday, three arrests had already been made.

Police released the names of 21-year-old Jordan Turnage and another man, Charles Green (but no age), who both received secured bonds.

Turnage, who was given a $65,000 secured bond, police said was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Green turned himself in and was given a $111,000 secured bond and was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits.

The third suspect is a 17-year-old whose name and gender were not released. They, too, surrendered to police.

Officers said due to a parole violation and charges stemming from this incident, Gibson received no bond pending his court appearance. He is being held in the Vance County Detention Center.