RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A growing hub for esports, Raleigh is set to host the Spring Finals for what’s considered the world’s most popular esport.

Riot Games’ announced its tournament, the League Championship Series (LCS ), will be played at PNC Arena. Players will come together to battle it out in League of Legends. The game is the basis of the Emmy-winning animated television series “Arcane.”

The LCS Spring Finals is scheduled for April 8-9 at PNC Arena.

“Raleigh has established itself as an international hub for esports and gaming,” said Raul Fernandez, Head of Americas Esports at Riot Games. “The LCS is excited to activate its community, bringing it together through a set of unique activities that will make the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Split one that will reverberate through fans for years to come. Attendees will witness the apex of competitive League of Legends play in North America, with the LCS trophy and domestic glory on the line.”

Tickets for the Spring Finals will be available through Ticketmaster. The 24-hour Mastercard Presale on will be available Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. ET for Mastercard holders. General tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

Summer 2022, PNC Arena also hosted the Apex Legends Global Series Championship. It drew more than 100 players, more than 300 computers, and thousands of fans for the four day championship.

To encourage esports last year, the Town of Morrisville and Wake Tech Community College partnered together to create a program dedicated to esports. Wake Tech even announced plans to create an intercollegiate esports team.