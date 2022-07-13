NCDOT image of two bridges in Tarboro, N.C. at the US 64 and NC 33 interchange.

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In March, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said that a contractor “effectively abandoned” several work sites after demolishing several bridges slated for replacement. This breach, NCDOT officials said, has delayed the reopening of the roads involved.

The DOT said National Bridge Builders, LLC of Kernersville, had “ceased all work and removed its equipment from four job sites” in need of bridge replacements.

In previous CBS 17 coverage, the same company was found in breach of a contract for another bridge replacement on I-40 when the project stalled at 55 percent completion with $7.1 million already paid to the contractor.

Following the contractor’s apparent withdrawal in Halifax and Edgecombe counties, the NCDOT declared a breach of at least four contracts. This came after NCDOT officials said they had “exhausted all efforts” to get the bridge replacement projects back on track.

On Wednesday, the NCDOT said a finish line is now in sight with replacement contractors now secured for the four stalled bridge replacements.

The bonding company used by National Bridge Builders was required to come up with replacement contractors to finish the jobs—at no additional expense to the NCDOT or taxpayers.

The new contractors and building schedules for the sites are: