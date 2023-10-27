ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are investigating after a large fire damaged a home Thursday night, Rocky Mount officials said.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, 21 Rocky Mount firefighters responded to a two-story heavy residential structure fire at the 400 block of Somerset Way. The fire was under control in around 45 minutes.

The occupant was at home at the time of the fire but was able to get out without injury. The house received significant damage from the fire, officials said.

Two firefighters have minor injuries from part of the structure collapsing.

The City of Rocky Mount Utilities disconnected electrical and gas service to the house. Rocky Mount Police Department helped control traffic while crews worked to put out the fire. Nash County EMS supported fire personnel during the incident.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.