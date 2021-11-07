Fire destroys 5 mobile classrooms at Chatham County school

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Five mobile classroom units were destroyed in a fire early Sunday at an elementary school in Chatham County, officials said.

The fires happened at North Chatham Elementary School at 3380 Lystra Road, according to a news release from Chatham County Schools.

No one was injured in the fires.

Sunday, school workers were trying to determine exactly what was lost and the cost of items destroyed in the blaze. The mobile units were used for classes, offices, and storage, according to the news release.

The school system said the fire “will not affect day-to-day learning this week.”

Officials also said counselors will be on campus Monday to talk with students and workers if needed.

“Classes will do a talking circle to talk about what happened to help our students with this news,” the news release said.

The cause of the fire is not known but is under investigation.

“We are so glad no one was injured,” North Chatham Elementary School Principal Emily Bivins said in the news release. “We want to put our families’ minds at ease that this will not affect the safety of our school or our learning environment. We appreciate our community’s support as we move forward from this.”