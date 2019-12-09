Fire, explosion blows out 50-foot section of wall at Tarboro business

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a company that makes foam swimming products spread to a forklift’s gas tank which exploded, knocking out a 50-foot section of wall Monday in Tarboro, officials say.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. at Swimways at 3002 Anaconda Road, according to Capt. Danny Butler of the Tarboro Fire Department.

A fire inside the plant, which makes foam swimming “noodles” and other products, was first reported, Butler said.

The fire then spread to a forklift and then to the liquified petroleum tank that powers the vehicle.

At that point, the LP tank exploded and a 50-foot section of a wall inside the building was knocked down, Butler said.

A 25-foot section of an exterior concrete cinder block wall was blown out 10 inches, he said.

No one was hurt because a fire alarm triggered an evacuation of the building, Butler said.

“When the fire alarm went off everyone exited the building, that was the main thing — they did what they were supposed to do,” he said.

About a dozen firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the initial fire is not yet known.

