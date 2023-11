OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A jewelry store was heavily damaged in a Monday morning fire in Oxford.

Authorities said the blaze started around 7:45 a.m. The building houses Farrar Jewelry, as well as, other businesses.

Fire officials said it took about two hours to take down the flames. Antioch and Oxford fire crews responded.

No one was inside when the fire broke out, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17.

