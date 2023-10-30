RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Halloween approaches, local fire officials are hoping for a calm and safe night for trick-or-treaters as well as for people handing out candy.

Trick-or-Treating safety

According to Angier & Black River Fire, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Fire officials advise to carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and to wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

Drivers are advised to slow down, never take their eyes off the road and be alert for kids in the streets.

Jack-O-Lantern safety

According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), decorations are the first thing to ignite in roughly 800 reported home fires each year. More than one-third of these fires were started by a candle.

Fire officials suggest using a battery-operated candle or glow-stick for your jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution.

Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards so there’s not a chance of getting knocked over.