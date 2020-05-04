Fired employee returns to Person County plant with rifle; no one injured

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee who had been fired from a Roxboro business returned to the facility with a rifle early Monday morning.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office said a call came from a manufacturing plant located at 3300 Jim Thorpe Highway just after 8 a.m.

Responding law enforcement learned an employee who had been terminated returned to the plant with a rifle.

The sheriff’s office said the armed individual, later identified as Dexter Derrell Harris, was detained shortly after deputies arrived.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Harris, 54, of Alton, Virginia was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and received a $500,000 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 21.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the name of the business deputies responded to but Polywood is listed at the address.

Polywood has a manufacturing and distribution center in Roxboro that produces furniture from recycled plastics.