HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured in a vehicle fire Sunday night in the 700 block of Porter Road.

According to the Arcola Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire around 8 p.m.

The fire was marked under control within a few minutes of arrival, the fire department said.

Halifax County EMS and Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Arcola serves Southeastern Warren and Southwestern Halifax counties.