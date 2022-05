DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire on Saturday.

This happened around 2:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Windcrest Road.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved with visible flames.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control; the house has major damage, officials stated.

Officials said no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.