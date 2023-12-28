ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re not the only ones preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Law enforcement officers are working to provide precautionary measures to keep the holiday safe.

Rocky Mount police is one department aiming to prevent damages or injuries caused by fireworks when counting down to the new year.

In an effort to keep people safe, Rocky Mount police said they are putting in place the following measures:

Deploy extra patrol officers to high-activity areas based on previous data on New Year’s Eve

Maintain a strong police presence throughout Rocky Mount by assigning extra officers to different areas

Respond promptly to shots fired and calls throughout the city

Engage with residents in these areas to reinforce city ordinances against celebratory gunfire

Illegal fireworks are simply known as anything that explodes or goes in the air.

Legal fireworks include:

Snake and glow worms

Smoke devices consisting of a tube or sphere that produce white or colored smoke

Trick noisemakers, including party poppers, string poppers and snappers

Wire sparklers

Police and fire departments encourage everyone to follow guidelines instructed to have a fun and safe ending to 2023.