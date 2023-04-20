An Avelo aircraft is parked at its gate at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You soon will be able to fly straight from the Triangle to Wilmington, Delaware.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it is adding nonstop flights from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG).

The route starts June 22 and will fly twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting at $29, according to a release from the airline.

“Avelo will be the first airline offering flights between RDU and the First State,” the airline said about the new destination.

The airline calls it a convenient and easy alternative to the Philadelphia International Airport because it is just a short drive south of the city.

They say Wilmington also is convenient to Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and the northeastern Maryland shore.

It said the flights will utilize a 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft.

“We are pleased to welcome another nonstop route and new destination from Avelo, an airline that is growing as fast as RDU and the Raleigh-Durham region itself,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Avelo’s latest expansions brings them to 12 destinations at RDU and provides our guests with even more low-cost options as they plan their summer travels.”

