RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A number of first responders from across the country received FEMA training at the Raleigh Fire Department by participating in FEMA Disaster Medical Specialist Training.

Friday, they participated in a number of exercises which included a simulation of a collapsed building and an earthquake.

“It goes into considerations for patient care, working through the specialized equipment in this environment and really how to take care of someone in a collapsed building and some of those most extreme scenarios,” said Brian Barnes with North Carolina Emergency Management.

Joe Hernandez with Urban Search and Rescue says the best part is many of the participants here are EMS workers, doctors and even veterinarians from different parts of the country.

“Everybody brings a mix of deployments from whatever part of the country they’re at, wherever a disaster was,” said Hernandez. “The Oklahoma city bombing, Hurricane Sandy up in the north. Everybody brings that mix with them.”

About 5 people from Wake EMS participated as well as one Raleigh firefighter.