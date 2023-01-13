WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Wilson County’s leading industries is farming. That’s why Wilson County Fair Board President Mick Rankin teamed up with local plow expert Bill Jennings to create an event that highlights all aspects of agriculture there.

The first-ever Wilson County Farm Show is a free event that will allow equipment providers, farmers and plow demonstrators to share what they do, and why it is important, with the community.

It will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 2331 US-301 in Wilson.

“I hope people will come out and see and experience a lot of the things that we do here, and see that it’s not just farmers. It’s all of the things that make farming possible here,” Rankin said.

Watch the video for more information about Wilson agriculture and the Wilson County Farm Show.