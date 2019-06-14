Fisherman dies after going overboard in Hyco Lake, sheriff confirms

CUNNINGHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man fishing on Hyco Lake died after he fell into the water and couldn’t be revived, the Person County sheriff confirmed.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission confirms the victim is Edward Wayne Thompson, who was 73. He was fishing with his soon to be son-in-law.

The two men were fishing on the lake around 9:45 a.m. when Wayne Thompson fell into the water. His future son-in-law jumped in to help but their boat drifted off, the sheriff said. He was able to get a neighbor’s attention who called 911.

Hyco Lake Authority responded to Cobbs Creek Road where they were able to pull him from the water.

First responders performed CPR in an effort to save Wayne Thompson but they were unable to revive him.

That happened on a pier owned by Josh Wood’s family. He awoke Friday morning to see emergency responders outside his home for what he estimated to be about an hour.

“I hate to see stuff like that happen, but obviously living on the lake stuff like that will happen,” he said. “Come prepared. Always bring a life jacket or a cell phone on the boat with you because anything could happen.”

According to Lt. Sam Craft, of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, Wayne Thompson was not wearing a life vest.

The commission has tried to stress safety this while boating this year. In 2018, the commission says 35 people died in boating-related accidents. It was the deadliest year since 1990. Of those 35 people, 29 of them were not wearing life vests, the commission says.

For more information, visit ncwildlife.org/preserveyourlife.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now