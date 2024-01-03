RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five hours and five minutes… that’s how long one wait was on Wednesday if someone wanted to head to a local urgent care center.

It’s the post-holiday season sickness spike, and it’s causing a backlog.

Sneezing, coughing, fatigue: all dreaded symptoms everyone knows means, they’re sick.

But getting care can be a little bit more difficult during these first few days of the new year.

CBS 17 viewers gave crews a heads-up that some of the wait times at urgent care centers were hours long.

CBS 17 crews went online and found UNC and Duke Health Urgent Care waiting times on Wednesday ranged from two hours to five hours and five minutes.

“What we’ve seen over the last two weeks is some of the highest volumes that we’ve ever seen in the entire service line. We have nine urgent cares around the community, and we hit records several times in the last two weeks,” explained Dr. Kevin Shah, the Chief Medical Officer for Duke Primary Care.

He said on a busy day, their clinics can see about 800 patients each day. But over the past couple of weeks, their clinics have dealt with stretches where providers have seen more than 1,000 patients a day.

It’s a trickle-down effect.

“There are no beds in the emergency department, because there are no beds in the hospital,” explained Dr. Dan Park, the medical director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at UNC Medical Center. “And everything just kind of backs up from there. So that’s the product of the waiting times, is because of the capacity issues… the respiratory burden has been very, very high.”

Park said they’re mostly seeing flu cases, but COVID and RSV continue to be an issue.

To handle the number of people coming in to get treatment, local health systems are making some changes.

“We are really committed to making sure we preserve access in the community. We are closing all of our sites one hour early, primarily for safety. Given the high volume of patients coming through, we wanted to make sure that patients can be safely seen,” said Shah.

They’re now asking people to do their part to stop the spread of illnesses.

“It’s never too late [to get the flu shot]. I think the numbers are so high right now, I think it’s just a matter of time before you get the flu. So, if there’s anything that can diminish symptom and the duration of symptoms, I’d go for it,” said Park.

“We tell everybody hand hygiene, respiratory precautions, trying to avoid going to work if you feel like you’re sick, trying to avoid getting other people sick,” added Shah.

Doctors advise people to not let the wait times deter them from seeking treatment.

They encourage people to make appointments at urgent care centers, or give their primary care doctors a call.