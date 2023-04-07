RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued two a flood advisory and a flash flood warning for several central North Carolina counties Friday morning.

The first was issued at 6:42 a.m. for Wake, Johnston and Harnett Counties and lasts until 8:45 a.m.

The advisory said flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected.

At 7:17 a.m., the National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for south central Wake County and north central Harnett County.

Weather officials warned of flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

They said some locations that could experience flash flooding are Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Holly Springs, Lake Wheeler, Lake Benson and Duncan.

Drivers should turn around when encountering flooded roads, according to the warning.

The flash flood warning was set to last until 10:15 p.m.