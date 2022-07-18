RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report says Raleigh-Durham International Airport is among the top five airports nationally for cancellations and delays.

According to CNN’s report, RDU comes in at No. 4 nationally for summer cancellations with a 4.3 percent rate.

On Monday, Flight Aware shows RDU having a total of 28 delays.

RDU officials said the airport is feeling the impact from other locations.

“62% of RDU’s flights are to other airports on the list, including 39% to cities in the busy Northeast corridor. Our flight schedule, along with weather and shortages at airlines and air traffic control, combine to create a perfect storm of challenges that disproportionately affect RDU,” officials said.

But there are some things you can do if your flight is impacted.

The first thing experts say that will help you be better prepared is to know your passenger rights.

Also, Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC previously told CBS 17 that you need to check on your airline’s rebooking policy before you buy a ticket.

“See if there’s anything they can do about rebooking,” she said. “Know that ahead of time so you aren’t surprised by a cancellation.”

And not all cancellation policies are the same, and there are a few things to know about refundable and reusable policies.

Refundable means getting your original payment back the way you paid for it (Either cash or credit)

Reusable means your ticket money is applied to future travel.

Something else to consider is travel insurance.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected,” said Parker. “Trip insurance can offer that coverage if you are concerned it’s not going to happen.”

For more information on what rights you have as an air travel, click here for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s searchable database.