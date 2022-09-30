RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Durham International Airport is experiencing flight delays and cancellations during Hurricane Ian.

Some people who booked Friday flights have had their flight cancelled — or they’ll have to wait a little longer to get to their destination.

As of 11:36 a.m., 30 arriving flights have been cancelled and 23 departing flights have been canceled, according to RDU’s website.

It says five arriving flights and five departing flights have been delayed.

Click here for the latest information from RDU on delayed and cancelled flights.