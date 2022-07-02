RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Durham International Airport is experiencing flight delays and cancellations on the July 4 holiday weekend.

Some people who booked Saturday flights have had their flight cancelled — or they’ll have to wait a little longer to get to their destination.

As of 2:30 p.m., the following flights that would’ve departed from RDU are canceled, according to the airport’s website:

4:35 p.m. flight to New York, N.Y., Flight DL4631

4:47 p.m. flight to New York, N.Y., Flight B686

5:00 p.m. flight to Toronto, Canada, Flight AC8839

5:35 p.m. flight to New York, N.Y., Flight DL4828

6:05 p.m. flight to Atlanta, G.A., Flight AA9934

6:05 p.m. flight to Philadelphia, P.A., Flight AA4519

As of 2:30 p.m., the following flights that would’ve departed from RDU are delayed, according to the airport’s website:

5:15 a.m. flight to Atlanta, G.A., Flight DL2758, now scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

1:27 p.m. flight to Miami, F.L., Flight DL2921, now scheduled for 1:55 p.m.

1:28 p.m. flight to Denver, C.O., Flight F9559, now scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

2:45 p.m. flight to New York, N.Y., Flight DL4787, now scheduled for 4:31 p.m.

4:05 p.m. flight to Montreal, Canada, Flight AC8736, now scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

4:40 p.m. flight to Orlando, F.L., Flight WN4318, now scheduled for 5:32 p.m.

5:10 p.m. flight to Phoenix, A.Z., Flight WN4791, now scheduled for 5:57 p.m.

5:25 p.m. flight to Tampa, F.L., Flight WN4650, now scheduled for 5:59 p.m.

Some of RDU’s incoming flights are also delayed or canceled as well.

