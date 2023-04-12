TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for a river in Edgecombe County Wednesday morning.

At 3:29 a.m., the NWS issued a flood warning for the Tar River at Tarboro.

NWS said minor flooding is likely Wednesday evening near the Riverside Park, River Road and US-64 bridge.

The warning lasts until Saturday morning.

Officials warned people should be cautious when walking near riverbanks, and drivers should turn around when encountering floods.

The National Weather Service plans to release an additional statement at a later time.