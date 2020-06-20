Flood warning issued for Nash, Franklin counties and part of Warren County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After torrential rain and at least two severe thunderstorm warnings Friday afternoon, a flood warning was issued for Nash and Franklin counties and part of Warren County until Saturday morning.

At least two inches of rain fell in the Newton Grove area of Sampson County by 7 p.m. triggering a flash flood warning for some areas.

More rain fell throughout the night.

As of 9:23 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that additional heavy rain fell over the area where flooding was ongoing due to heavy rain earlier this week, the National Weather Service said.

“The heavy rain may keep the local rivers, creeks and streams running high through tonight,” forecasters said.

The flood warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Areas that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Nashville, Louisburg, Warrenton, Franklinton, Norlina, Dortches, Bailey, Bunn, and Red Oak.

“Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding,” the warning said.

Rainfall totals on Friday until 9:45 p.m.

