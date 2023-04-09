RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for rivers in several central North Carolina counties Sunday morning.

It comes after days of rain, storms and flash flooding.

At 12:33 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Deep River at Moncure in Chatham County and Lee County.

It said minor flooding was likely upstream of the gage site along North Plank Road just south of Highway 421 in Lee County, and on R Jordan Road north of Highway 421 in Chatham County.

The warning lasts until just after midnight Sunday night.

Officials warned drivers to avoid the area and be cautious at night.

They plan to release another statement Sunday afternoon.

At 4:52 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Tar River at Louisburg in Franklin County.

It said minor flooding had started close to River Bend Park and Main Street.

The warning lasts from Sunday morning until late Sunday night.

Officials also warned drivers about the dangers of flooded roads.

They plan to release another statement by 5 p.m.

At 6:59 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Neuse River near Clayton in Johnston County.

It said minor flooding could cause the water to reach the edge of the Neuse River Greenway trail, and possibly cause the Neuse River Greenway at Covered Bridge Road to start flooding.

The warning lasts from Sunday morning until just after midnight Sunday night.

Officials plan to release another statement by 7 p.m.

At 7:23 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Neuse River near Smithfield in Johnston County.

It said minor flooding was likely along the Neuse Riverwalk and near the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant.

The warning lasts from Sunday afternoon until late Monday evening.

Officials warned people to be cautious when walking near riverbanks.

They plan to release another statement by 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a flooding warning for Cape Fear River at William O Huske Lock and Dam 3 in Cumberland and Bladen counties.

The warning was issued Saturday at 9:06 a.m. and lasts from Saturday evening until Thursday afternoon.

It said minor, extensive lowland flooding would occur along the river, likely making the wildlife boat ramp at Tar Heel Ferry Road inaccessible.

