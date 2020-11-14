Flood warning issued for Tar River in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday night for the Tar River in Franklin County.

The warning, issued just before 11 p.m., said the Tar River was at 19.9 feet with its flood stage being 20 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast, the NWS said.

The Tar River near Louisburg is expected to rise above flood stage after midnight Saturday. It will then fall below flood stage later Saturday morning, the alert said.

Affected areas include the Main Street area and River Bend Park.

The NWS will issue its next advisory at 11 a.m. Saturday.