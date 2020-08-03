Flooded many times in the past, Princeville residents brace for Isaias

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the town of Princeville is still rebuilding from previous hurricanes, residents are bracing for the next big storm.

With Tropical Storm Isaias expected to bring near-hurricane strength wind and torrential rain Monday night, Curtis Murphy says he’s keeping a close eye on the forecast.

“I’m really scared because I never know what might happen,” said Murphy.

Murphy has lived in Princeville, the oldest town incorporated by African Americans in the U.S., since 1958. Murphy recalls floodwater reaching over his house during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and water inside his home during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“We lost everything we had both times,” he said.

The flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew marked the second time in less than 20 years a flood nearly wiped out the town.

Just up the street from Murphy’s home, is the Princeville Town Hall which is still undergoing repairs from the 2016 storm damage.

Murphy says many of his neighbors who evacuated during previous storms never returned, because there was too much damage. He plans to ride out Hurricane Isaias, saying if he leaves this time he won’t return to the town, which was established by freed slaves after the Civil War and incorporated in 1885.

“We’re prepared. If we have to leave we’ll leave, but we’re not planning on it,” Murphy said.

Across the river, Stanley Anderson says he remembers major flooding in Princeville in 1999 and 2016.

“For the people in Princeville that were flooded out and lives lost, they get very upset when they hear a hurricane is coming, and I don’t blame them. I understand. I know what they lived through,” said Anderson.

Anderson and friend Robert Gene Webb say they’ve ridden out dozens of storms in Tarboro through the years.

“All of them have been bad. Hurricane Donna, Hazel, Floyd,” said Webb. “The amount of water, we rode down Main Street in Tarboro in a boat.”

The pair are keeping a close eye on the Tar River, which is prone to flooding. The National Weather Service expects the Tar River in Tarboro to crest Friday in minor flood stage.

Anderson says there is always a concern, but they are cautiously optimistic this storm won’t be one for the history books.

“You’ll have some trees down and there’ll be some power outages,” he said.

Princeville Mayor Bobbie Jones, says they are working with Edgecombe County officials and the National Weather Service. He says there are no plans to evacuate anyone or open shelters, but they are closely monitoring the storm.

More headlines from CBS17.com: