Flooding damages dam in Vance County, closing road and worrying residents

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Heavy rainfall caused flooding throughout parts of Vance County on Wednesday.

Rushing water overwhelmed a dam in Sandy Creek, causing part of it to break and pour onto Weldons Mill Road.

“I never thought about the dam going,” said Don Faulkner, a lifelong resident of Henderson. “I thought about the bridge on the road going because there was so much water rushing through there.”

The creek overflowed onto the banks near the old mill.

“This is a historic place,” Faulkner explained. “This was the place in the community where people brought corn and wheat and they had it ground.”

The flood waters forced drivers and even paramedics to turn around.

“I’ve seen it [the creek] get a little high from the water, but never nothing like this,” one resident said.

Vance County’s Director of Emergency Operations told CBS 17 that Wednesday’s storm caused “one of the most significant rainfalls” he’s seen in the past 30 years.

With more rain in the forecast, some worry nearby properties could be in jeopardy.

“Never with any other storms or anything, I have never seen it like this,” said Jacqueline Kearney, of Henderson. “For the dam to break, it’s very concerning because we have residents that are so close by.”

CBS 17 reached out to Vance County officials to see if there are plans to repair or replace the dam.

More headlines from CBS17.com: