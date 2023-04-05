SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Florida woman was arrested for trying to by opioids using a fake prescription, Sanford Police Department announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., the Sanford Police Department received a call from Medicine Park Pharmacy located at 100 Park Ave. regarding a person trying to obtain opioids using a fake prescription.

Sanford Narcotics Agents responded and found Lacey Marie Moyer, 45, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a fake prescription and a fake ID card.

Moyer was arrested and charged with attempt to obtain a controlled substance by forgery or fraud, possession of a fraudulent identification, conspiracy to traffic opioids and trafficking in opioids.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.