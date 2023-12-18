RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Doctors say flu cases are rising in the Triangle. According to CDC data, North Carolina has high levels of flu-like illness.

The Thompson family was supposed to be on vacation. Instead, they’re at the doctor’s office again.

“We’ve ended up in the urgent care; we’ve been back to the doctor this morning,” explained Sarah Thompson.

Her son, John, got sick late last week. “On Thursday night, during the night he came in and he felt like he was on fire,” she said.

It turned out to be the flu, and doctors say he’s not alone.

“Over the past one or two weeks, I would say flu has definitely exponentially increased,” said Dr. Daniel Park, the medical director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at UNC Medical Center. “I worked last night and the night before and every other test that we’re sending is positive for flu.”

Park said respiratory viruses are leading to a lot of emergency room visits across Central North Carolina.

“We are inundated in the emergency departments, not only at UNC but also our colleagues at Duke and WakeMed.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data also shows COVID is on the rise in North Carolina with increases in both COVID-related hospital admissions and COVID particles in wastewater.

When it comes to pediatric patients though, Dr. Park said his biggest concerns right now are RSV and the flu, which are making some children extremely sick.

“Some need to be hospitalized. Some have gone to the ICU,” he noted.

The Thompsons are grateful that John’s symptoms are manageable at home. He had his flu shot and was prescribed steroids for his cough. Now they just hope he doesn’t pass it on to anyone else.