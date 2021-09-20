Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina packs meals for low-income seniors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An assembly line of volunteers packed food boxes for seniors Monday at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The food boxes are part of the commodity supplemental food program. The federally funded program supports low-income seniors.

“They’re working on low incomes and having to make hard choices between paying for utilities or medicine and food,” said Jennifer Caslin, marketing and project manager for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The food bank gives seniors all the basics to make a meal. Things like grains, fruits, proteins, juice, and veggies are packed in boxes.

“It helps them get through the month and be able to stretch their budget,” said Caslin.

Right now, the food is giving out boxes to 6,800 seniors living throughout 31 counties.

According to data on the food bank’s website, more than 165,000 seniors live at or below the poverty level in those counties. Caslin says they’re seeing a decline in participants in three specific counties: Halifax, Johnston, and Wayne.

But even with a decline in participants, there is still a need.

In Halifax County, 4,647 people 65 and older are living at or below the poverty line. In Johnston County, it is 7,966. In Wayne County, that number is 6,977, but there are ways for those seniors to get access to this free food.

“Not only are volunteers packing our boxes to make sure they get out to the seniors every month but they’re also delivering them in most cases right to their homes,” said Caslin.

If you live in Johnston, Halifax, or Wayne counties you can go to the following locations to sign up for the CSFP. Dates and times for distribution are included.

To find out more about the program and sign up you can call (919) 247-5129 and or email seniorprograms@foodbankcenc.org.

Johnston County – Johnston Community Church

450 Janie Rd, Selma, NC 27576

4th Wednesday of the month – Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m.

Wayne County – Three In One Family Center

700 Stevens Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530

2nd Tuesday of the month – Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m.

Halifax County – Becker Manor Apartments

520 Becker Dr, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

3rd Tuesday of the month – Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m.

Inborden School

432 Hannon St, Enfield, NC 27823

2nd Wednesday of the month – Distribution is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.