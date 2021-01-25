Food banks hopeful that new executive orders increasing benefits will help ‘feed the need’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New executive orders from President Joe Biden aim to end hunger by increasing benefits for millions of Americans.

Food banks across the country are locked in an ongoing battle against hunger.

“They are the last place to turn if you don’t have savings, family and if you don’t have means,” said Andra Tomsa.

Tomsa, the founder of Spare, works with food banks across the country, and since the start of the pandemic, she said the demand has more than doubled.

“We had 89 percent of food banks serving nationally saying they couldn’t feed the need,” said Tomsa.

According to Feeding America, one in four families in Edgecombe, Halifax and Northampton counties are food insecure, but help could soon be on the way with a 15-percent increase in SNAP benefits.

“When you invest in healthy people that can go and shop, buy food, and participate in the economy instead of being stressed, hungry, and alone, everybody benefits,” said Tomsa.

The increase in SNAP benefits will provide the average family of three an extra $100 per month, but Tomsa said that’s still not enough.

“Anything at this point is welcome,” she said. “Sustained action is what’s needed.”

With pandemic-EBT benefits set to expire in September, Tomsa said she’s hopeful additional aid will be provided to families and food banks across the country.

“We need children not starving in this country because it’s unnecessary,” said Tomsa.

For more information on Spare, and their work with local food banks, click here.