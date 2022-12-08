SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion announced Thursday that it is donating $30,000 in gift cards to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

According to a news release from the company, the gift cards will be given out through the food bank’s partner agencies in Moore County.

“Caring for our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “We know it’s a stressful time, and we hope this donation will help provide comfort and critical resources at a time when our neighbors really need it.”

The gift cards will be distributed in $20 increments at the following food bank agencies in Moore County while supplies last:

West End UMC, 4015 N.C. 73, West End;

Pinebluff UMC, 165 W. Philadelphia Ave., Pinebluff;

Carthage UMC, 108 Bruce St., Carthage;

Vass Community Food Pantry, 3450 U.S.1 Business, Vass;

Blue Angel Outreach, 5 American Legion Lane, Pinehurst; and

Southern Pines UMC, 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines.

“The donation of gift cards to our partner agencies will be very beneficial as our community begins to restock its food supply after this horrific attack on the Moore County power system,” said Michael Cotten, Sandhills Branch Director, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“Many of our agencies and community partners have lost everything in their refrigerators and freezers, and this very generous donation will be a significant impact to them getting back on their feet,” Cotten added.