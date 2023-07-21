ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Food Lion is donating water and nearly $5,000 in Food Lion gift cards Friday to Nash County residents that were affected by a devastating EF-3 tornado that hit on Wednesday.

The gift cards will be distributed to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, according to a news release. The resources will be provided to and distributed by partner food banks.

Each family will receive one case of water and a $20 Food Lion gift card while supplies last. Food Lion Feeds food rescue efforts will continue with the following partner food banks:

Christ Christian Center, 323 East 6th St., Castalia

Greater Joy Missionary, 820 Nashville Rd., Rocky Mount

Building 323, 73 Wilder Rd., Middlesex

Lighthouse Community Center, 504 Second St., Spring Hope

A Touch of the Father’s Love, 516 E. Nash St., Spring Hope

St. Paul Missionary Baptist, 1151 Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount

Tarboro Community Outreach, 701 Cedar Lane., Tarboro

All Food Lion stores in Rocky Mount are open.

“Caring for our customers and communities is an integral part of our Food Lion culture and what our associates do every day,” said Patricia Bednarz, director of operations Mid-Atlantic Division, Food Lion. “We want our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve to know they can count on Food Lion, and this is another opportunity for us to help our neighbors in need in a meaningful way.”