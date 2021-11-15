Food Lion grocery pick-up coming to the Triangle

An employee collects shopping carts outside of a Delhaize Group SA Food Lion supermarket in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (Getty Images/Davis Turner/Bloomberg)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Food Lion has announced it’s bringing its to-go grocery pick-up to two Triangle locations.

The service, available seven days per week, will be located at the Food Lion Louisberg Road location in Raleigh, as well as the North Carolina Highway 55 location in Durham.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” Rick LaCroix said, the Divisional Vice President of Food Lion. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Customers will be able to place orders on Food Lion’s to-go website or on the Food Lion app.

The grocery franchise confirmed that whether customers buy online or in-store, shoppers will get the same sale prices offered in stores. Additionally, if a shopper links his or her MVP card, they can also use digital coupons.

How Food Lion To-Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

Food Lion has not announced when the service will begin.