ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A parked bicycle behind a Food Lion in Halifax County led deputies to find a man with drugs lurking at the store early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident began just before 2:20 a.m. when a Halifax County Sheriff’s Lieutenant was checking the security of area businesses, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

As the lieutenant checked the area of Food Lion at 2500 W. 10th St. in western Roanoke Rapids, he spotted a bicycle parked at the rear of the store, deputies said.

When the lieutenant got out of his squad car to check the bicycle, he saw a man come “from the side of the building near the side entrance door,” the news release said.

The man lurking at the store after 2 a.m. was Ricky Lee Wilson Clements, 35, of Roanoke Rapids, deputies said.

Upon investigating, a loaded syringe was spotted on the ground that Clements tossed there when he first noticed the patrol car, deputies said.

Another deputy arrived and discovered the suspect also had a plastic bag containing fentanyl, according to the news release.

Clements was arrested and charged with felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was held in the Halifax County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.