ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Suspicious activity on a Friday afternoon transpired into a foot chase in which a Roanoke Rapids police captain and a couple of narcotics agents obtained drugs and a stolen handgun from a suspect.

On April 22 at approximately 1:31 p.m., Capt. J. Hardy was patrolling the residential area of Madison and West 4th streets when he noticed suspicious activity by several subjects who police said are known to sell drugs in the city of Roanoke Rapids.

Hardy went up a block and came back to speak with the subjects in regards to the observed suspicious activity, Chief of Police B.L. Martin, Jr. said on Monday.

Upon stopping and exiting his vehicle a male subject known to Hardy noticed him and began to walk away.

Police said Hardy asked him to stop, but the male ran from the area. With the help of narcotics agents C. Batchelor and Sgt. M. Worrel, the male was put into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

Jamonte Gorham, 31

During the foot chase, officers noted that the subject was throwing items and also appeared to have something in his waistband. In searching the area of the chase, the officers located 3.05 grams of fentanyl and a handgun that came back stolen.

The subject, Jamonte Gorham, 31, of the Gaston area, was placed under arrest and transported to the police department. Once at the police department, 3.30 grams of marijuana was located in the subject’s pocket as well.

Gorham 31 was charged with:

resist delay and obstruct

possession of a firearm by a felon

possess a stolen firearm

possession of schedule II substance

possession of schedule VI substance

Gorham was also served with an order for arrest and a probation violation. He was placed under a $5,000 bond for the above charges, $1,000 cash bond for the probation violation, and $1,000 bond for the order for arrest, and was given a court date of May 18, 2022.

As the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues to work on stopping suspected narcotic sales within the city limits, police ask that anyone with information in regards to the sale of narcotics in Roanoak Rapids neighborhoods contact (252)533-2810 and everything will be anonymous, or contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.