RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Butner woman who spent $5 on a scratch-off lottery ticket is now $200,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials say Angela Sneed collected her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters.

She bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket at the Butner Food Mart, and took home $142,501 after taxes were withheld.

Four of the six $200,000 prizes in Ruby Red 7’s have already been claimed since the game debuted in December.