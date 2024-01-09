RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many school districts either canceled classes or dismissed students early due to the risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., buses rolled out of Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh.

Wake County schools dismissed students 3 hours early — it is one of several school districts across Central North Carolina that let students out early, used a remote learning day, or closed altogether due to predicted storms.

Dillard Drive Elementary in Cary dismissed students at 12:45, with rain already pouring and wind picking up.

Gradmother Shelia Ruffin is glad for the early release.

“Things could happen,” she said. “Trees blown over and everything.”

Some school districts specifically noted that high winds can create dangerous conditions for school buses.

The North Carolina Pupil Transportation Association said school buses should not be driven during sustained winds above 35 mph. On Tuesday, wind gusts were expected to be between 30 to 50 mph during the times of school bus afternoon routes.

Wake County district leaders say they take buses into consideration as well as students who walk or drive themselves to school.

“We’ve got student drivers, which is different than the rest of the population,” said Lisa Luten, spokeswoman for Wake County Public School System.

She also pointed out that storms can lead to crashes or hazards on the roads.

“When there’s heavy winds or accidents on the road, that can disrupt the schedule for our students and so we want to make sure they’re home safely before any of that happens,” she explained.

Luten said in determining how early to dismiss students, the district looks at the timing of the predicted storms and takes into account that some bus drivers have to take one group of children home from school and then go back to pick up more students.

“We erred on the side of caution and did 3 hour early release,” she noted. “That allows as many as possible to get home before the storm comes in.”

Wake County students will not have to make up any time due to Tuesday’s early release, according to officials.