RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Nash County school bus driver now can get behind the wheel of something sportier — a Corvette Stingray.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday said Hattie Orozco became the fifth and final person to win both $100,000 and the sports car when she did so earlier this month in a second-chance drawing.

The 63-year-old knew she won the money but was surprised to learn her winnings also included a Corvette.

“I was just beside myself,” Orozco said. “It blew my mind.”

She won the grand prize in the Corvette & Cash second-chance drawing and on Wednesday claimed her prize of $71,010 after tax withholdings at lottery headquarters.

After she chooses the model of Corvette and the options she wants, her total prize value will go up to $109,600.

Lottery officials say they are ending the game, which debuted in July 2021, because all five of the top prizes have been won.