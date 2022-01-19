For second time in a week, Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency as NC braces for more winter storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as North Carolina braces for its second round of winter storms in the space of a week.

The latest batch of winter weather is expected to move in Thursday evening and last through Saturday morning. CBS 17’s Storm Team is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow in parts of central North Carolina.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

Cooper noted that while last week’s storms impacted the western and central parts of the state the most, this round is expected to bring more snow to the Triangle and areas northeast of it, as well as up to a half-inch of ice to the southeastern part of the state.

Cooper declared a state of emergency for the last storm, too.