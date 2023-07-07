RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several years ago, the Chemours facility in Cumberland County was found to have been leaching forever chemicals into the groundwater and Cape Fear River. In 2017, scientists at NC State University began studying the presence of PFAS in the water supply and the blood of local residents who consume water in the Cape Fear River Basin.

Since then, efforts have been underway to make sure the water that is supplied to hundreds of thousands of people who live downstream of Chemours is free of PFAS. The remediation has included Chemours, the EPA, NC DEQ and local government.

“The problem with these chemicals is they’re nicknamed forever chemicals because their lifetime in the environment is thousands of years. They don’t degrade. So, it’s that combination of toxicity and longevity that makes them really concerned,” said UNC associate professor of chemistry Frank Leibfarth.

Leibfarth is the co-director of the NC Pure Project, which is working to develop PFAS remediation strategies at three North Carolina water treatment facilities.

PFAS have typically been used to make non-stick cookware and in firefighting foam. A new national study by the US Geological Survey found 45% of U.S. taps could potentially be contaminated with at least one PFAS. That includes sites tested in central North Carolina.

“The USGS pulled together a group of experts to kind of talk about our vision for PFAS research in the next two to ten years, and one of the major priority short-term goals was to really broadly assess PFAS in tap water, so at that point of consumption, since most of the monitoring and research studies to date really have focused on work at the treatment plants or in the surface waters or groundwaters that supply them,” said Kelly Smalling, lead author of the USGS study.

“Broadly across the U.S., we saw clear relationship between PFAS concentrations in our tap water samples that were in urban areas or in areas with potential sources like industry, airports, military installations, wastewater treatment plants, etcetera,” Smalling added.

The study found roughly the same number of contaminants in well water as it did in water provided by a local utility.

“I’ve been saying for the last few years where you test for it, you typically find it and, you know, I think this report really brings that statement home,” said Leibfarth.

The USGS is only providing scientific data and does not make policy recommendations. But Smalling hopes the study will raise public awareness.

“We really hope that folks can use this information, they can use it to become informed and if they have questions about the safety of their drinking water, we encourage folks to reach out to their public health officials locally to talk about potential testing or treatment or things to that matter,” Smalling said.

“I would encourage people to get as much information about the water they drink as they can and if you feel it’s not up to the standards you have, put pressure through advocacy groups on your legislators and representatives and water utilities. Many of these are public utilities. They will respond to the voice of the people. And you have typically a large hand in being able to make sure that the water you drink, and use, is clean,” said Leibfarth.