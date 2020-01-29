Former 5-term Dunn mayor, who also served in NC Senate, dies

Oscar Harris at a Dunn City Council meeting in December 2019. Photo from City of Dunn.

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A “beloved” former five-term mayor of Dunn died suddenly near his home on Tuesday, officials said.

Oscar Harris, 80, also served three terms as a North Carolina Senator, according to a news release from Dunn city officials.

Dunn Police Chief Charles West described Harris as “beloved” in a brief statement Tuesday night.

Harris served on the North Carolina Board of Transportation and the North Carolina Economic Development Board.

Harris’ family released a statement through the city.

“Our family is shocked and stricken with grief at this moment,” said daughter Shelia Harris Maness. “We are truly appreciative of all the prayers and the calls offering sympathy. We are overwhelmed at this time and thank our friends and neighbors for their love and support.”

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Photo from City of Dunn

Harris, who announced in June 2019 he would not run for re-election, appeared at a city council meeting last month when he was honored just as a new mayor was sworn in.

“I have served 20 years as mayor and served four years in the North Carolina State Senate,” Harris told the Dunn Daily Record at the time he decided not to seek re-election. “That’s 24 years of elected public service which has been a great honor for me.”

Harris, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, served as the campaign treasurer for Governor Beverly Eaves Perdue. He was active in the Jaycees, Rotary, Masons, Shriners, the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce and his church Glad Tidings Assemblies of God, the city said in a news release.

The newspaper reported that Harris ran a Dunn accounting firm before it merged in 2017 with the Bernard Robinson Company.

A cause of death for Harris was not released.

The family is being assisted by Skinner-Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

More headlines from CBS17.com: