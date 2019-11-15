Former employee, longtime volunteer speak out about conditions at Franklin County Animal Shelter

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Animal advocates reached out to CBS 17 regarding concerns about the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

A former employee and longtime volunteer said animals aren’t being properly cared for and that more could be done to find them homes.

“They do not have enough staff,” Diane Kehler, a former part-time employee at the shelter said.

Kehler said she’s worked there for two years and volunteered for a year before that.

“The dogs sit way too long. If there are no volunteers there, the staff does not take them out,” Kehler said.

“The amount of dogs being put to sleep down there,” Darnell Moreschi, a longtime volunteer said.

Moreschi said she volunteered at the shelter for two years but stopped last month after four dogs were put down. She believes they could have been saved.

“By the end of the day if they still didn’t have enough space I could see it. But not at 8 o’clock that morning,” Moreschi said.

CBS 17 took those concerns to Sheriff Kent Winstead who oversees the facility.

On very short notice he agreed to talk with us and also have us a tour.

“We feed them twice a day. We clean their cages twice a day. We’re inspected by the state randomly when they come down. We abide by all the statutes and the rules, and go above and beyond all the time,” Sheriff Winstead said.

The Sheriff said at capacity they can hold 77 dogs and 69 cats.

He admits staffing is an issue. They’re down one animal control officer, another is on light duty.

They only have one full-time animal care technician, two others are part-time.

“We don’t euthanize anyone before it is their time. We keep them as long as we can until we’re at capacity,” Sheriff Winstead said.

Kehler and Moreschi said when that happens they should be reaching out to local rescues and taking to social media.

“A lot of it is how it is run too. Like you’ve got to willing to put the animal first,” Moreschi said.

“They need a staff that really cares and this is not a business, it is not an office. These are living, breathing creatures that need care,” Kehler said.

The Sheriff said two new positions will be added to the shelter in January.

Meantime, these animal advocates vow to continue their fight, planning to attend the next County Commissioner’s meeting, set for Monday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now