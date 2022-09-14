ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a former Enfield Police Department lieutenant faces more than 50 charges of possessing child pornography.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that Willie Cleveland Murphy Jr., 37, is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

They say Murphy turned himself in, was released on $10,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 24.

The 58 child porn charges stem from an investigation that began two years ago when electronic devices were seized from his home.

He previously was accused of stealing money and drugs meant for evidence, and was indicted on 14 counts of embezzlement by a local government employee along with dozens of other charges.

He now is accused of possessing pornography that contained visual representations of minors engaged in sexual activity.

Murphy no longer works in law enforcement.