HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.

Mayers was a teacher at KIPP Halifax and is no longer employed.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s website, Mayers was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Mayers surrendered himself to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

He received a $50,000 bond and was released. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s website, Mayers has a court date on Friday.