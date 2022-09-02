HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C.(WNCN) – A former Holly Springs mayor who served the town for 20 years has died. The town said he had cancer.

“Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager. “He advocated fiercely for kids, strong healthcare options, public safety, parks and greenways, new infrastructure, and economic development that created new jobs and grew the town’s tax base. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Sears. He will be greatly missed.”

The family tells CBS 17 they will hold a Celebration of Life in October at the Church of Christ in Holly Springs. Details have not been finalized.

Sears lead the town as it exploded to a town of 46,000. He’s remembered as someone who envisioned the town as a place could live, work, and play without needing to go out of town for most services – while also preserving its ‘small town feel’.

Sears was raised in Indiana, spent his professional career in New York and Chicago before moving to Holly Springs in 1995.

Sears first ran for office in 2001 as a Town Council member. He was re-elected three more times. The Town said throughout his campaign’s his motto was, “If it’s good for the kids, it’s good for Holly Springs.”

“Former Mayor Sears had such a tremendous influence on our community,” said Mayor Sean Mayefskie. “He was a model for mayors to come. Not only did he shape Holly Springs when it came to big issues, including transportation, healthcare, and economic development. Former Mayor Sears developed countless genuine connections with so many people in our community. He always had time to sit with anyone who wanted to talk about any issue in his office. His deep and genuine care for Holly Springs will be felt for years to come.”

Dick and his wife Mollie were married for more than 60 years and have three children, 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being arranged by the family.

Sears also founded the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board and the Mayor’s Anti-Bullying Committee.