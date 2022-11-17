SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Lee County teacher was arrested on Thursday for sex offenses with minors, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at San-Lee Middle School.

After investigating, the teacher was identified as Andrew Braxton Allen, 32. Deputies said Allen had several inappropriate relationships with numerous students throughout his tenure from 2012 to 2022 at San-Lee Middle School.

On Monday, a grand jury indictment was issued against Allen for statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and sexual activity with a student.

On Thursday, Allen was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on the charges. He received a $250,000 secured bond. Deputies said Allen is being transferred from the Lee County Jail to Central Prison in Raleigh.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that any parents that had students that were taught by Andrew Braxton Allen during his tenure at San-Lee Middle School to speak with their child(ren) about any possible inappropriate conduct.

If it is found or even suspected that your child may have been a victim, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531.